Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: After months of speculation, news agency PTI has confirmed that Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are engaged. The couple is set to exchange rings on May 13, 2023, in Delhi, in the presence of about 150 guests, including close family and friends. Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together on several occasions, fueling rumors of a relationship. While the couple has yet to officially confirm their engagement, Parineeti's co-star Harrdy Sandhu previously acknowledged their relationship. Despite her personal life, Parineeti has several exciting projects lined up, including Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' and a biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill, alongside Akshay Kumar.