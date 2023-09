Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married and people are eagerly waiting for their post marriage pictures. Check out the visuals.

Step into the fairytale world of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. The enchanting Udaipur wedding venue was adorned with breathtaking decorations, creating a magical ambiance for the couple's special day. Parineeti looked absolutely radiant in her exquisite bridal attire designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra.The celebrations were filled with joy, laughter, and love, as family and friends came together to bless the happy couple. Raghav and Parineeti reportedly had a pearl white wedding with their close friends and family in attendance. The wedding made everyone emotional looking at how beautiful the pair looked as they are the perfect match made in heaven. An insider reveals that Pari was extremely emotional and just couldn't stop crying as the bidaai ritual was taking place, the entire Chopra family was crying and also cheering the loudest for the beautiful married couple.