Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married today. Their wedding festivities are happening in The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The couple had their sangeet ceremony last night and Navraj Hans sang some amazing songs for the special day. Navraj Hans was spotted at the Udaipur airport and he spoke to the paparazzi about the sangeet night. He said that it was an amazing sangeet and they all danced for 2-3 hours. He shared that he sang his songs and a few 90s Bollywood songs as well. Navraj said that Parineeti and Raghav are simple and down-to-earth couple. He wished him on their wedding as well and said that they were looking very beautiful on the sangeet night. He said that as a gift he sung songs for them. He further added that they all had a lot of fun during the sangeet night.