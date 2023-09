Parineeti's brothers, Shivang and Sahaj, took charge of managing all the arrangements at her wedding. Watch the video to know what they have to say about the wedding.

In a heartwarming video, Parineeti Chopra's brothers, Shivang and Sahaj, open up about their experience taking charge of managing all the arrangements for their sister's wedding. With love and dedication, the duo ensured that every detail was perfect, from the decor to the food, creating a magical ambiance for the celebrations. Their efforts and attention to detail shine through in every aspect of the wedding, leaving no stone unturned. Through the video, viewers get a glimpse of the bond between the siblings and the immense love they have for Parineeti. It is a heartwarming testament to the power of family and the lengths they will go to ensure their loved one's happiness. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married yesterday. They had a two-day grand wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. They had sangeet and mehendi ceremonies the day before the wedding. Pictures from these ceremonies have been going viral on the internet. The couple also has now shared pictures from the wedding. The couple were seen twinning in white outfits for their big day.