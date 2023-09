Inside visuals of the fairytale wedding venue of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Watch the video to witness the magical preparations.

The much-awaited wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is going to take place at the enchanting Leela Udaipur, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek for you. Get ready to be mesmerized by the dreamy wedding venue with its breathtaking decor, stunning views, and romantic ambiance. The star-studded wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the magnificent Leela Udaipur is set to be attended by an impressive lineup of politicians and Bollywood stars. You can expect to see some of the biggest names from the film industry and influential personalities from the political world, all coming together to celebrate this joyous occasion. It's going to be an unforgettable night filled with glamour, elegance, and star power. Preparations for Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s wedding are in full swing at Hotel Leela Palace in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The duo received a grand welcome at Udaipur airport on September 22. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports. Watch the video to know more.