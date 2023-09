Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding is all set to be a grand celebration as Team Bride gets ready to welcome the baratis with excitement and style.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur is set to be an extravagant and joyous celebration. Team Bride is eagerly preparing to welcome the baratis with excitement and style. The venue is adorned with vibrant decorations, creating a festive atmosphere that is brimming with anticipation and happiness. The wedding festivities will be filled with joyful dances, traditional rituals, and heartfelt moments. From the sangeet ceremony to the grand wedding reception, every event promises to be a memorable experience for all. The couple, along with their families and friends, are ready to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Udaipur's regal charm and scenic beauty will serve as the perfect backdrop for this grand wedding extravaganza. Get ready to witness the union of love and celebration as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha embark on their journey of togetherness in a truly magical setting.