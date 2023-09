Raghav Chadha's family members were warmly welcomed and greeted in Udaipur. Watch the video to know how excited team groom is for the wedding.

The groom's team has arrived in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, and they certainly made a grand entrance in style. With a touch of elegance and a sprinkle of excitement, the team brought a vibrant energy to the festivities. As they stepped foot in the enchanting city of Udaipur, the air was filled with anticipation and joy. Dressed impeccably, they showcased their impeccable fashion sense and added a dash of glamour to the celebrations. The wedding venue, the beautiful Leela Palace Udaipur, is adorned with exquisite decorations, setting the perfect backdrop for this joyous union. The star-studded wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the magnificent Leela Udaipur is set to be attended by an impressive lineup of politicians and Bollywood stars. You can expect to see some of the biggest names from the film industry and influential personalities from the political world, all coming together to celebrate this joyous occasion. It's going to be an unforgettable night filled with glamour, elegance, and star power. Preparations for Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s wedding are in full swing at Hotel Leela Palace in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.