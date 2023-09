Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Among the guests, Shailesh Lodha, Bhagyashree and more have reached Udaipur.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are all set to become Mr and Mrs. The duo is going to get hitched on September 24. The wedding is going to take place in Udaipur. The baraatis have already started reaching the wedding location. Today, bride and groom arrived in Udaipur and then we saw a lot guests heading out of the Udaipur airport. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha is also among the baraatis. He was papped at the Udaipur airport making way for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding. Now, everyone's wondering how is he related to the bride and the groom. Check out Shailesh Lodha's video above. Prior to him, Bollywood actress Bhagyashree was also papped at Udaipur airport with her family. A lot of netizens raised the same question.

Now we await Priyanka Chopra's arrival in Udaipur. She is expected to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding. She was present during engagement too.