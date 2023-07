Parineeti Chopra made heads turn with her impeccable airport fashion as she stepped out in a cool black and white outfit that exuded effortless style and sophistication. The Bollywood actress proved once again that she knows how to make a statement, even during her travel ventures.

Parineeti Chopra made heads turn with her impeccable airport fashion as she stepped out in a cool black and white outfit that exuded effortless style and sophistication. The Bollywood actress proved once again that she knows how to make a statement, even during her travel ventures. Parineeti's ensemble featured a check short over coat that added a touch of edginess to her overall look. She paired the coat with a classic black crop top , which not only emphasized her radiant complexion but also gave a fresh and casual vibe to the outfit. The contrasting combination of black and white effortlessly complemented each other, creating a timeless and elegant appeal. The actress opted for a pair of black straight trousers that accentuated her slender frame and added a dash of versatility to her ensemble. To complete the look, Parineeti sported a trendy black handbag, a practical yet fashionable accessory for her travel needs. Her minimalistic approach to black glares and makeup perfectly aligned with the overall understated elegance of the outfit, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Parineeti's radiant smile and confident demeanor added a touch of charm to her already captivating appearance. As she effortlessly navigated through the airport, it was evident that her fashion choices are a perfect reflection of her personality - chic, bold, and unapologetically herself.