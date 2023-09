The actress looks very beautiful in a pastel-colored lehenga. This outfit of the actress was designed by her best friend Manish Malhotra.

Decoding Parineeti Chopra's Look: The wedding pictures of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are out. Looking at the wedding picture, it is clear that Pari has kept her look simple but elegant. The actress looks beautiful in a pastel-colored lehenga designed by her dear friend Manish Malhotra. Although everything from Parineeti's jewelry, and pink bangles to minimal mehendi has garnered a lot of attention, the actress has recently shared some of her pictures on social media where people are showering immense love on her. However, there is one picture among them that everyone is liking a lot. In one photo, Parineeti had written her husband Raghav's name on the veil. Please watch the video for more information.