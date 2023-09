People are eagerly waiting for the marriage of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Well, more than that, people are curious to see the wedding outfit of the actress. Let us tell you that the wedding dress of the actress will look like this.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Wedding Video: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha are all set for their grand wedding on September 24. Their fans are excited to see their wedding photos and videos. According to reports, Parineeti will be wearing a beautiful outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for the wedding. She'll be dressed in a light-colored lehenga paired with classic jewelry. Parineeti and Manish have been friends for a long time, so he knows her style well and what she wants for her wedding. Parineeti was always clear that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride. The wedding will take place in Udaipur as a destination wedding and the rituals will begin on September 23, followed by a welcome lunch and an evening party.