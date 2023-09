Parineeti and Raghav tied knot with a grand wedding in udaipur .Couple took their instagram handle and shared the inside photos of the wedding

Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha Wedding Video: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have tied the knot. Now their wedding images are making waves on social media. This big fat Punjabi wedding took place in the presence of close friends and relatives. The pictures gave a glimpse of a fairytale wedding. The couple looked adorable as husband and wife. The actress looks very beautiful in a pastel-colored lehenga. She completed her look with minimal makeup and jewelry. Parineeti flaunted her wedding veil which had 'Raghav' designed in Hindi. The outfit of the actress was designed by her best friend Manish Malhotra. Watch the video to know more.