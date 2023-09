The actress is seen in a stylish red colored jumpsuit. On the other hand, Raghav is also looking handsome in a casual outfit. The happiness of the couple is clearly visible on their faces.

Parineeti- Raghav Wedding: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are continuously in the headlines for their marriage. Recently the couple was spotted at Udaipur airport. Pictures of this special occasion have surfaced on social media. The actress is seen in a stylish red colored jumpsuit. On the other hand, Raghav is also looking handsome in a casual outfit. The happiness of the couple is clearly visible on their faces.The bride and groom were given a grand welcome with drums at Udaipur airport. Let us tell you that preparations for the Royal Wedding are being done in full swing at Hotel Leela Palace and the wedding rituals will start from 23rd September. Watch the video to know more.