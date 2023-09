Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra and other celebs reach Udaipur to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. Watch the video to know more.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony In Udaipur. The couple looked absolutely stunning on their sangeet night as they celebrated their special day with family and friends. The wedding venue was adorned with breathtaking decorations, creating a magical atmosphere. Designer and Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra also checked into the Udaipur airport. When asked, "How does it feel you will be dressing up Parineeti today," Manish Malhotra replied with a smile, "It feels very good." When asked what is the theme for the wedding outfit, the designer replied, "You will see it today." Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. Watch the video to know more.