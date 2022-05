Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone suffers an OOPs moment at the airport [WATCH VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

was recently papped at Mumbai airport. The Pathaan actress was casually dressed in stripped pants and basic white sleeveless t-shirt. However, as she stepped out of her car, she suffered a little oops moment. As the camera zoomed in over the actress from the side, Deepika Padukone's inner was seen. Deepika Padukone is known to be one of the most stylish divas in Bollywood and she sure looked uber-chic in her airport avatar. Check out the video above. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Sidharth Malhotra wanted to lock lips with Deepika Padukone – ‘Kissing Alia Bhatt was boring'