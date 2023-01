SRK creates history, let's take a look at the Pathaan's records set by the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. Watch entertainment videos.

Pathaan box office collection: Get ready to experience Bollywood like never before with the biggest opening day in Hindi film history! Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Pathaan, is causing a global sensation, with a massive 8000 screens release in over 100 countries and 5000 screens in India alone. In just two days, Pathaan has grossed Rs 231 crore and is on track to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of all time. Don't miss out on this phenomenal return of King Khan to the big screen! Join the Pathaan mania and be prepared for a cinematic experience like no other. Let's take a look at the Pathaan's records set by the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. Watch entertainment videos.