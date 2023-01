Pathaan is breaking almost every box office record. Pathaan outperformed Avatar 2 in terms of the first-day box office. Let's see which other movies Pathaan defeated. Watch entertainment videos.

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathann craziness is not stopping soon. Pathaan is breaking almost every box office record. Pathaan has already broken the global box office record, earning Rs. 106 crores worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan creates history. Pathaan outperformed Avatar 2 in terms of the first-day box office. Pathaan has made more than 13 million dollars in one day, and Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $10 million on its first day. Let's see which other movies Pathaan defeated. Watch entertainment videos.