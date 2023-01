At the success event of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan sang songs for Deepika Padukone, Aankon Mein Teri and Tumko Paya. Watch entertainment videos.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, sang "Aankhon Mein Teri" and "Tumko Paya" for Deepika Padukone, another popular Bollywood actress. Both songs were well-received and became popular hits. Deepika and SRK have starred together in several films, and their on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by fans. The songs were featured in the soundtrack of the film "Om Shanti Om," which was a big box-office success and further solidified the pair's status as one of Bollywood's most iconic on-screen pairs.