Fans are super excited about Bollywood's King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan's much-awaited film Pathan. After the release of the posters of the film one after the other, now the fans are waiting for the song of the film Pathan. But the makers are in no mood to release any song from the film right now. Recently a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan was released. But now once again the makers have spoiled the excitement of the fans. Actually another poster of Pathan film was released. In the poster, Shahrukh Khan is looking quite dashing and is seen with curly big hair. King Khan's fans are once again in awe of his killer attitude. But there are many people who got furious after seeing Shahrukh's poster from Pathan and are venting their anger on the makers.