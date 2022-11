View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye D’Souza (@fayedsouza)

When he speaks you listen with all your heart. is back giving life lesson in the wittiest and honest way possible. King Khan in his recent interaction was asked to give an advice to all the youngsters including his kids too. Shah Rukh gave it back in his style and said today's youngsters are not here to take our advice but even if they still need it, he said that in life whenever you face difficulties, 'keep honest and gentle heart'. This statement of the Pathaan actor will give you goosebumps and how.