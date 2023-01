Deepika Padukone expressed gratitude at a press conference for the success of "Pathaan." Overwhelmed by the love and celebration, she described the experience as incredible and a testament to the power of cinema.

Pathaan success event: Tears flowed freely down Deepika Padukone's face as she expressed her gratitude during the press conference for Pathaan. Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, the actress described the experience as nothing short of incredible. "Feeling the love and celebration surrounding our film after what the world has been through, it's like a festival," she said, adding that all the hard work and dedication was worth it in the face of such appreciation. A true testament to the power of cinema and the emotions it evokes.