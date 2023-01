Shah Rukh Khan praised John Abraham's character in "Pathaan" calling him the "backbone" of the film. Watch entertainment videos.

Pathaan success event: Shah Rukh Khan recently praised John Abraham's character in the film "Pathaan." At a successful event, SRK referred to John's character, Jim, as the "backbone of Pathaan." SRK's comments were well-received by the audience and highlighted John's strong performance in the film. The film "Pathaan" has been a big success, and SRK and John's on-screen presence has been widely appreciated by fans. SRK's recognition of John's character highlights the strong camaraderie between the two actors and their ability to deliver powerful performances on-screen. This recognition also adds to the popularity of the film and reinforces the talent of both actors in the Indian film industry.