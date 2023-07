The first half of 2023 also witnessed several other films making waves at the box office, with some surpassing expectations and others falling short.

The first half of 2023 witnessed a mix of hits and misses at the box office, with notable films like "Pathaan" and "The Kerala Story" making their mark. "Pathaan," featuring superstar Shahrukh Khan in the lead, garnered immense attention and proved to be a box office success. The film, known for its action-packed storyline and star-studded cast, struck a chord with audiences and created a buzz that translated into impressive box office numbers. The first half of 2023 also witnessed several other films making waves at the box office, with some surpassing expectations and others falling short. The unpredictable nature of the film industry showcased both surprising successes and unexpected disappointments. Overall, the box office in the first half of 2023 highlighted the diverse range of films and audience preferences. While films like "Pathaan" enjoyed tremendous popularity and financial success, others like "The Kerala Story" faced challenges in gaining commercial traction. As the year progresses, audiences eagerly anticipate the release of more films that will aim to make their mark and entertain viewers across the country.