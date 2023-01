Bollywood stars and South Indian superstars shower their love on SRK. With SRK's Pathaan. Let's watch the reactions to the stars in the Pathaan trailer. Watch entertainment videos.

Pathaan Trailer Out: Pathan, this year's highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film, has released its trailer. If we talk about the trailer, it was amazing. This time, SRK is back with a bang. Sidharth Anand's directorial venture blasted the internet today after releasing the trailer, and after that, fans went crazy and showered their love with tweets and comments. Not only fans, but even Bollywood stars and South Indian superstars shower their love on SRK. With SRK's Pathaan, Bollywood may be back with a bang this year. Let's watch the reactions to the stars in the Pathaan trailer. Watch entertainment videos.