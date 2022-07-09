videos

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding pictures out and it looks dreamy [Watch Video]

Former Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi married her long-term boyfriend Sangram Singh in Agra today and their dreamy wedding photos are going viral on the internet. Watch this video

Satakshi Singh   |    July 9, 2022 11:36 PM IST

Payal Rohtagi and Sangram Singh Wedding Video: Actor Payal Rohatgi and her long-term boyfriend wrestler Sangram Singh are now happily married. The couple got married in Agra today. Their wedding photos are going viral on social media and fans are showering love on them. The Lock Upp contestant opted for a classic red lehenga with a minimal make-up look while Sangram is looking handsome in the Sherwani. Both are looking stunning in the pictures. Bollywood life wishes the newlywed couple a very happy married life ahead. Watch this video to know more.

