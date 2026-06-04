Peddi VIRAL Interview: Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani shares on-set memories with Ram Charan

In an exclusive conversation, actors Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani praised Ram Charan for his humility, screen presence. Watch to know why they mentioned Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

*Peddi* has finally hit the theatres and ahead of its release, actors Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani shared their warm memories from the film’s set with Ram Charan. In a candid chat, the two actors praised Ram Charan’s humility, discipline and powerful screen presence and called him a joy to work with. They shared some fun behind-the-scenes moments and also made some interesting comparisons involving cricket stars Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni which added to the fans’ curiosity. The movie has now been released and there's a renewed interest in their interviews, as people look back at what went into making this much-anticipated project.