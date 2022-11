Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on this birthday. Along with the co-stars of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, he cut his birthday cake. Watch Video.

Ishaan Khatter Birthday Special: Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their movie. Phone Bhoot hits the big screen this Friday, November 4th. No matter how busy the actors were promoting their movie, they did not forget to celebrate their co-actor Ishaan Khatter's birthday. Ishaan turned 27 on this day. They have made some fantastic movies so far, and yet the best movie is on the way. During the movie promotion of Phone Bhoot, the star cast celebrated Ishaan's birthday and the actor cut his birthday cake. Watch Video.