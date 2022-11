Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's movie was released on November 4. Let's check the fans' reactions to the movie and see what their reactions are. Watch Video.

Phone Bhoot Movie Public Review: The horror comedy movie starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was released in theatres on November 4. In this movie, Katrina plays the role of the ghost. while Ishaan and Siddhant play the roles of ghost hunters. Fans really liked the movie and the performances of the actors. If we talk about the storyline, it's as good as all the casting. In this video, let's check the fans' reactions to the movie and see what their reactions are. Watch Video.