Phone Bhoot screening: Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is almost ready for release. The Gurmeet Singh directorial is set to release on November 4, 2022. On Monday, October 31st, B-town stars like husband Vicky Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, and others, but Mallika Sherawat grabbed all the eyeballs. She was looking hot and sexy in a red mini-dress. After a long time, we have seen her. Ishaan Khatter was seen with her mother and Bollywood's veteran actress Neelima Azeem. The mother-son duo posed for an adorable picture. Let's see who else attended the movie screening. Watch Video.