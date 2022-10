Phone Bhoot trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar take you on a hilarious ride.

Finally! after a long time there is a comedy horror that you definitely tickle your funny bones. is back with a comedy film but this time it's a horror comedy and he will be playing the bhootni's role. The trailer of Phone Bhoot is out and boy, it's just hilarious. The trailer will leave you engaged and there are a lot of funny scenes that will make you rewatch the trailer again and again. Siddhant Chaturvedi and have done a fabulous job going by the trailer and Katrina Kaif only improved either every film. Phone Bhoot trailer gets a thumbs up from us.