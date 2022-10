The highly anticipated movie Phone Bhoot was finally launched at a trailer event in Mumbai today, October 10. The event was attended by Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, and Farhan Akhtar. Watch Video.

Phone Bhoot trailer launch: The highly anticipated movie Phone Bhoot was finally launched at a trailer event in Mumbai today, October 10. The event was attended by Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, and Farhan Akhtar. Phone Bhoot is a comedy horror movie that will be released in theatres on November 4. At the event, Katrina Kaif was spotted in a floral print pantsuit. She was looking damn classy. During the trailer launch event, a media person asked what Vicky's reaction was after watching the trailer. Katrina's response to this was, 'He liked the trailer very much, which gave me confidence'. Let's watch the video to learn more about the event.