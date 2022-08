Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is going to direct his first movie after 25 years. He will also produce the movie along with Al Pacino. Johnny will be directing a biopic on Italian artist 'Amedeo Modigiliani'.

Johnny Depp is going to direct his first movie: We all know how talented an actor Johnny Depp is. Recently, Johnny Depp won the war with Amber Heard. The news is that Johnny can be seen again in the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean". According to some media reports, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is going to direct a movie after 25 years. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor will also produce this film along with Al Pacino. Johnny will be directing a biopic on Italian artist 'Amedeo Modigiliani'. The cast for the movie is yet to be revealed, and it is possible that Johnny can be seen in the movie as an actor.