Indian PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Sela Tunnel in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The tunnel project, flagged off in Itanagar is part of several development projects launched by the Modi government for the northeastern states of India.

Along with it, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The foundation stone for the Sela Tunnel was laid in 2019 by the Prime Minister himself, with an aim to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang. The Tawan region is situated 448 km northwest of the capital city of Itanagar and also close to the India-China border in the northeast.

The Sela Tunnel, located at an altitude of over 13,000 feet, is a critical infrastructure project that will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang, a region bordering China. The tunnel is strategically important for both civilian and military purposes."

The Sela Tunnel is set to bring about a host of benefits. It will significantly reduce travel time to Tawang, providing a lifeline for the local population and boosting tourism in the region. Additionally, the improved connectivity will facilitate smoother transportation of goods, fostering economic activities.

Despite its strategic importance, the project has been executed with a focus on environmental conservation.

Constructed at a total expense of ₹825 crore under the auspices of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), this tunnel is located at an elevation of 13,700 feet

As the Sela Tunnel ushers in a new era, it stands as a testament to India's dedication to building a strong, resilient, and well-connected nation. This is more than just a tunnel; it's a pathway to progress.

