This is how PM Narendra Modi encouraged Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the losing the World Cup [Watch viral video]

India lost the World Cup, and it broke many hearts. But Team India will always be the winner for us. Captain Rohit Sharma broke down after losing the final World Cup match against Australia, and Virat Kohli too was seen crying. And they indeed needed a huge moral boost, and what better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself? The finale match was held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the game wasn't in our favour. But until next time. PM Modi was seen consoling the team, and they were smiling and obliging him. The fans are elated with the way Modi motivated the India team and are calling it the need of the hour. The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the boys in the dressing room is going viral on the internet and is receiving a lot of love.