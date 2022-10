Chiyaan Vikram in an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Life has given insights on the box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1. Watch the video to know further details.

Ponniyin Selvan is having a great run at the box office. The movie hit the theatres on September 30. As of now the total box office collection till Day 5 is ₹102 crore gross and has crossed ₹300 crores globally. Tamil actor Vikram, opened up about the box office collection and on being compared with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan.

The period drama movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Ponniyin Selvan. The stellar cast also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who essays the role of queen Nandhini, Karthi who plays the role of Vanthiyathevan, Jayam Ravi in the character of Arulamozhi Varman and more. The period drama movie showcases the story of prince Arulamozhi Varman who is Ponniyin Selvan. The film has been released in five languages mainly Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.