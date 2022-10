The stellar cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1 that includes Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and many more took a Bollywood rapid fire round. Watch to know their favourite Bollywood stars and favourite Hindi movie dialogue.

In a fun rapid round with Bollywood Life Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Chiyaan Vikram spoke about their favourite Bollywood dialogue, actor about the director of their magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan 1, Mani Ratnam and so much more. Watch the entire fun segment video to know more about the same here.

The movie hit the theatres on September 30 and has been released in five languages. Originally written by Kalki Krishnamoorthi, Chiyaan Vikram looks terrific as Aditya Karikalan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of queen Nandini whereas Karthi essays the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan. The film is a record of the glories of the Chola dynasty.