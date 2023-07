Pooja Hedge is making headlines for her recent act of kindness. The star was spotted greeting street children with a warm smile, and the internet is buzzing with praise for her kind heart.

Pooja Hedge is making headlines for her recent act of kindness. The star was spotted greeting street children with a warm smile, and the internet is buzzing with praise for her kind heart. In a series of photos that have gone viral, Pooja can be seen talking to the children. Her warm smile and friendly demeanor have won over the hearts of many, and fans are applauding her for taking the time to interact with the children. Pooja has always been known for her philanthropic work, and this latest act of kindness is just another example of her commitment to making a positive impact in the world. Her efforts to help those in need have not gone unnoticed, and her fans are grateful for her generosity and compassion.

Overall, Pooja Hedge's kind gesture towards street children is a perfect example of how one small act of kindness can make a big difference in someone's life. Her warm smile and friendly demeanor have won over the hearts of many, and her fans are proud to support a celebrity who uses their fame and influence to make a positive impact in the world.