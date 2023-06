Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following not only in the South industry but Bollywood too. Watch the video.

Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following not only in the South industry but Bollywood too. She has slowly and steadily created a niche for herself in the industry and worked with some of the biggest A-listers. With a choc-a-block schedule, the actress is often clicked at the airport. She was seen in a traditional look this morning. Looking beautiful in a yellow salwar suit with white juttis to go with it. She opted for minimal makeup and loose hair. She is also carrying a bag worth 3 lakh which is drawing attention among fans.