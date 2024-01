Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui has lifted the trophy of ...

Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui has lifted the trophy of the show and his happiness is palpable. The comedian was recently spotted in Dongri where he arrived with the trophy. Everyone is seen congratulating Munawar Faruqui, in such a situation, Lockup fame Poonam Panday was also spotted recently where she was seen congratulating Munawar Faruqui for his victory. She said that she knew that Munavar would win Bigg Boss 17. Not only this, she also said that she was supporting Munawar Faruqui from the beginning. Let us tell you that Munawar Faruqui has also been the winner of Kangana Ranaut's show Lockup. For more information please watch the video.