Lock Up fame Poonam Pandey has passed away. This information has been given on his official Instagram page. The actress ...

Lock Up fame Poonam Pandey has passed away. This information has been given on his official Instagram page. The actress had cervical cancer. A sad news has shocked the entire industry. It is being told that she breathed his last in Kanpur. He died of cervical cancer on 1 February. A statement has been shared on Poonam's Instagram account, which reads- 'This morning is difficult for us. We are very sad to inform you that we have lost our dear Poonam to cervical cancer. Every survivor who came in contact with her was welcomed with pure love and kindness'. Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut in 2013. The actress often remained in the news for some reason or the other. For more information please watch the video.