Poonam Pandey is an Indian actress and model who gained fame for her bold and controversial image. She first gained attention when she promised to strip if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Since then, she has been known for her provocative social media posts and appearances in movies and reality shows. Poonam has always been a polarizing figure, with some praising her boldness and others criticizing her for seeking attention. She has been a part of several controversies throughout her career, but she has also managed to carve out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.