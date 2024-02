The Lock Upp fame finally came out in a video statement on Saturday morning and clarified that she is not dead. Watch the video to know more.

Poonam Pandey is a popular model. Her popularity skyrocketed to fame when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.The Lock Upp fame finally came out in a video statement on Saturday morning and clarified that she is not dead. In the video, Poonam argued that the motive of her death news was to create awareness regarding cervical cancer.

“I am alive. I did not die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer. It is not because they couldn’t do anything about it but because they had no idea what to do about it. I am here to tell you that, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is, you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine,” she said.