Lock Upp fame Poonam Pandey spotted for the first time post her fake death incident.

Actress Poonam Pandey, who made her mark with Kangana Ranaut's popular show Lockup, has been in the news for the last few days. Actually, Poonam Pandey had announced her own death for an advertisement of cervical cancer and after all this, people are angry with her for faking her death. From common man to celebrities, the actors were trolled a lot after knowing the truth. This act was condemned. Recently the actress has been supported where she is seen wearing a suit. Not only this, the actress has also talked about that act of hers. The actress says that due to her doing this, many women have taken injections for cervical cancer. Not only this, she was also seen describing that incident correctly. For more information please watch the video.