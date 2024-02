Poonam Pandey often makes headlines for her bold and outspoken nature. Watch the video to known more.

Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and actress. She gained popularity through her social media presence and controversial statements. Poonam has appeared in a few Bollywood films and has also been a part of reality shows like "Bigg Boss." She often makes headlines for her bold and outspoken nature. The lawsuit accuses Pandey of fabricating her death and trivializing serious illnesses like cancer for personal gain. The FIR filed against them states, "Poonam Pandey orchestrated all this drama for her publicity and has played with the trust of millions of Indians as well as the entire Bollywood industry."