Poonam Pandey's 'cheap' and 'vulgar' gesture while buying mangoes goes viral

Poonam Pandey who created a huge stir with her appearance on the Lock Upp show has been grabbing all the attention once again due to wrong reasons. The Lock Upp fame got clicked by the shutterbugs in the market while she was purchasing mangoes and her cheap and vulgar gesture in public has been bringing a lot of criticism from the citizens. The netizens have been calling her cheap for making a vulgar gesture while she was in public and are getting offended by the same.