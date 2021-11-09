Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Got Arrested For Assault, Actress Admitted To Hospital: Watch Now

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey recently filed a complaint against her husband Sam for assaulting her. Sam has been arrested and sent to jail, whereas the investigation is on.

Poonam Pandey Assault Case: Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey recently filed a complaint against her husband Sam for assaulting her. Sam has been arrested and sent to jail, whereas the investigation is on. Well if reports are to be believed Poonam Pandey is admitted to the hospital with some serious injuries. Watch the video to know more.