Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the upcoming event for VidCon in Abu Dhabi on December 3.

Nora Fatehi: Pop star Nick Jonas and Nora Fatehi will be seen sharing the stage in Abu Dhabi. What is the whole thing? Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the upcoming event for VidCon in Abu Dhabi on December 3. Apart from Nick Jonas and Nora Fatehi, Kahlani, Tala Samman and other artists are going to perform in the program. Watch video.