Popular Bollywood Actress Who Lost Her Six Months Memory Due To Head Injury; Watch Video

The actress had fallen on her head on the concrete floor during gymnastics training. The injury was so serious that she had to lose her memory for the entire six months.

Popular Bollywood Actress Who Lost Her Six Months Memory Due To Head Injury- One of the popular Bollywood actress who won everyone's heart with her acting and bold style suffered from a head injury, due to which she lost her memory for six months. The actress had fallen on her head on the concrete floor during gymnastics training. The injury was so serious that she had to lose her memory for the entire six months. Actress herself spoke to the media about this. For more details watch the video.