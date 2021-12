Pregnant Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump, says 'Bahut maza aaraha hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bharti.laughterqueen)

A few days ago, Bharti Singh announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Her fans are very happy with the good news, and recently, the comedian shared a video in which she is flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the post as, "MOM TO BE bahut maza aarha hai mummy banne maie ??? #momtobe #mommy #maa #love #chotababy #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #haarshlimbachiyaa." While Bharti is pregnant, she is not taking a break and will continue working. She will be hosting the show Hunarbaaz. Also Read - Bharti Singh opens up on wanting to work till the ninth month of her pregnancy; says 'Bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle'