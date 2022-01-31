Preity Zinta Birthday Special: Top 5 best performances in Bollywood, let's take a look at some iconic movies of her

Preity Zinta Birthday Special: Today she turned 47, On her Birthday we are telling you her top best 5 Bollywood movies where she is performed like a pro.

Preity Zinta Birthday Special top 5 best performances in Bollywood: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta doesn't need any introduction. Preity started her career with modelling and she entered Bollywood with the movie Dil Se. Today on 31st January Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turns 47 old this year. Preity Zinta is always our favourite actress in Bollywood. Dil Chahta Hai, Veer-Zara, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Salaam Namaste, these are big hit movie that Preity Zinta had done in her career. Let's check out the top 5 best performances of Preity Zinta on her Birthday.